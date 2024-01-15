Sign up
Previous
Photo 381
Nightfall
Glancing out of my office window at the end of the working day I was quite taken by the ghostly look of the tree in our front garden.
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
3
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
tree
,
winter
,
nighttime
katy
ace
There is some great backlight on it!
January 15th, 2024
Liz Gooster
@grammyn
Yes, all credit to the street lamp!
January 15th, 2024
katy
ace
@lizgooster
wherever it came from it works
January 15th, 2024
