Feeling prickly by lizgooster
Photo 395

Feeling prickly

I always associate holly berries with December but they seem to be bursting out like mad in my local area. A welcome bright spot of colour for January.
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
January 30th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Great image with these colours.
January 30th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
really pops
January 30th, 2024  
