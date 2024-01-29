Sign up
Photo 395
Feeling prickly
I always associate holly berries with December but they seem to be bursting out like mad in my local area. A welcome bright spot of colour for January.
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
winter
,
berries
,
holly
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
January 30th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Great image with these colours.
January 30th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
really pops
January 30th, 2024
