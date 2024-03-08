Sign up
Photo 431
Cute and fluffy
Our mini break was at a converted and still fully functioning farm - complete with several lovely alpacas. Loved this little chocolate brown one. 🦙
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
2
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
alpaca
,
“mini
,
break”
,
tewinbury
Lisa Brown
ace
he is a very handsome lad. great shot of his expression
March 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Very cute.
March 9th, 2024
