Photo 480
Lighting up
I love these art deco/art nouveau lamps (always get confused which is which!) in Central Park and it was great to see some of them alight and glowing on a NY spring morning.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
1
365
365
iPhone 15
iPhone 15
Taken
21st April 2024 9:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new york
,
central park
