Art imitates life ... or the other way round?

When Ellie was a baby I often said her head reminded me of a beautiful Brancusi sculpture. Seeing his exhibition recently reminded me of that so I've been scouring old photos to find one that showed this resemblance. Although the image of Ellie's perfect sleeping head is very clear in my memory, I don't seem to have captured it very often in photos, so I was chuffed to find this one.