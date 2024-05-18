Previous
In the crypt by lizgooster
Photo 502

In the crypt

As part of our retreat activities we visited Winchester Cathedral. We were delighted to discover this wonderful sculpture created by Anthony Gormley standing peacefully in the still waters of the flooded crypt.
Liz Gooster

