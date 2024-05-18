Sign up
Photo 502
In the crypt
As part of our retreat activities we visited Winchester Cathedral. We were delighted to discover this wonderful sculpture created by Anthony Gormley standing peacefully in the still waters of the flooded crypt.
18th May 2024
18th May 24
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
18th May 2024 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
sculpture
,
cathedral”
,
“winchester
,
“anthony
,
gormley”
