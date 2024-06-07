Previous
Friday flakes of deliciousness by lizgooster
Photo 523

Treated myself to a pain au chocolat from my favourite Cambridge bakery. It was actually to celebrate finishing proofreading my journal article, writing up my research on Photo a Day. Finally! Hopefully it will be published fairly soon now ...
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
