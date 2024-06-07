Sign up
Previous
Photo 523
Friday flakes of deliciousness
Treated myself to a pain au chocolat from my favourite Cambridge bakery. It was actually to celebrate finishing proofreading my journal article, writing up my research on Photo a Day. Finally! Hopefully it will be published fairly soon now ...
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
523
photos
33
followers
28
following
143% complete
View this month »
516
517
518
519
520
521
522
523
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
7th June 2024 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pastry
,
pain au chocolat
,
maison clement
