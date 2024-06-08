Sign up
Photo 525
Budding beauty
I can never resist a beautiful rose, whether in full bloom or just venturing out into the world, like this lovely pink one.
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
527
photos
33
followers
28
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
21st May 2024 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
bud
,
rose
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful!
June 10th, 2024
