Previous
Photo 527
Celestial blue sky
This is St John the Evangelist's church very close to where I live and where I attend Zumba class. After a horrible cold rainy day, the sun came out and the sky cleared in the early evening.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
1
1
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
527
photos
33
followers
28
following
144% complete
View this month »
520
521
522
523
524
525
526
527
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
10th June 2024 5:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
church
,
neighbourhood
Susan Klassen
ace
Wonderful shot! Love it, a fav!
June 10th, 2024
