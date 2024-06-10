Previous
Celestial blue sky by lizgooster
Celestial blue sky

This is St John the Evangelist's church very close to where I live and where I attend Zumba class. After a horrible cold rainy day, the sun came out and the sky cleared in the early evening.
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Klassen ace
Wonderful shot! Love it, a fav!
June 10th, 2024  
