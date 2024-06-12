Sign up
Photo 530
Open rose
I feel like I am having a bit of a rose fest at the moment as there are so many beautiful ones around. This one is on the bush in our front garden, which has not only survived but bloomed against all odds of building machinery etc. 🥀
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
rose
