Previous
Open rose by lizgooster
Photo 530

Open rose

I feel like I am having a bit of a rose fest at the moment as there are so many beautiful ones around. This one is on the bush in our front garden, which has not only survived but bloomed against all odds of building machinery etc. 🥀
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
145% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise