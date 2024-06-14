Previous
White rose by lizgooster
White rose

Another in my rose series! Spotted in a local garden in the sunshine.
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Klassen
Beautiful capture!
June 18th, 2024  
JackieR
I wonder if it was a pink bud that opened white??
June 18th, 2024  
Mark St Clair
Awesome capture
June 18th, 2024  
Dave
Beautiful close-up and dof
June 18th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy
Beautiful!
June 18th, 2024  
katy
love the clarity and crisp detail
June 18th, 2024  
