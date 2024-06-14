Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 531
White rose
Another in my rose series! Spotted in a local garden in the sunshine.
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
6
2
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
534
photos
35
followers
28
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
14th June 2024 8:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
rose
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful capture!
June 18th, 2024
JackieR
ace
I wonder if it was a pink bud that opened white??
June 18th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Awesome capture
June 18th, 2024
Dave
ace
Beautiful close-up and dof
June 18th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful!
June 18th, 2024
katy
ace
love the clarity and crisp detail
June 18th, 2024
