Previous
Broken record by lizgooster
Photo 539

Broken record

Spotted this in the grass verge as I walked to the coffee shop. It struck me as a bit unusual so I went back to take this shot.
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh how sad, vinyl records are still so popular! Sounds like a great classical one too.
June 26th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Shame
June 26th, 2024  
katy ace
Terrific photo and what an interesting story there must be behind it. It raises all kinds of questions.
June 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise