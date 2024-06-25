Sign up
Previous
Photo 539
Broken record
Spotted this in the grass verge as I walked to the coffee shop. It struck me as a bit unusual so I went back to take this shot.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
3
0
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
25th June 2024 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
record
,
vinyl
Diana
ace
Oh how sad, vinyl records are still so popular! Sounds like a great classical one too.
June 26th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Shame
June 26th, 2024
katy
ace
Terrific photo and what an interesting story there must be behind it. It raises all kinds of questions.
June 26th, 2024
