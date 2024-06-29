Previous
Feathery sky by lizgooster
Photo 545

Feathery sky

A lovely sunny day with blue skies and interesting white cloud formations ☁️
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Liz Gooster

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely sky
June 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, gorgeous clouds.
June 30th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
June 30th, 2024  
