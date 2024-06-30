Previous
Picnic time by lizgooster
Photo 546

Picnic time

We found a lovely shady spot under a tree. The applied sunshine seemed perfect for a portrait with some interesting shadows.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Diana ace
Such a beautiful portrait, I love the gentle smile!
June 30th, 2024  
jackie edwards ace
Very nice!
June 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely dappled lighting.
June 30th, 2024  
katy ace
FAV what a perfect portrait of this little cutie! Magnificent use of light and shadows , Liz
June 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
