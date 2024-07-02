Sign up
Photo 548
Simple pleasures
A perfect coffee. Made by someone else. #itsthelittlethings
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
548
photos
35
followers
28
following
150% complete
548
Photo Details
3
3
1
1
365
365
iPhone 15
iPhone 15
Taken
2nd July 2024 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
little
,
“the
,
“small
,
things”
,
pleasures”
katy
ace
Very pretty. I especially like The shiny textures you’ve got in this close-up.
July 2nd, 2024
