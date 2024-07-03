Previous
Publication day!

Not an exciting photo but it captures an exciting moment! My research paper on the practice of taking and posting a photo-a-day in relation to wellbeing has finally been published in the European Journal of Applied Positive Psychology. This research is what brought me to 365 Project in the first place! If anyone is interested in reading the full article (note: it is not exactly an exciting read, as it had to be written in the academic style), you can see it online here https://www.nationalwellbeingservice.org/volumes/volume-8-2024/volume-8-article-6/
katy ace
Oh, Liz! I am so excited for you! What a monumental achievement. I am certainly going to take a look when I have time. Thanks for including the link.
July 3rd, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Well done!
July 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Congratulations Liz, what an amazing achievement! Thanks for the link, I willdefinitely take a look 👏🏻
July 3rd, 2024  
Dave ace
Congratulations!
July 3rd, 2024  
