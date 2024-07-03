Publication day!

Not an exciting photo but it captures an exciting moment! My research paper on the practice of taking and posting a photo-a-day in relation to wellbeing has finally been published in the European Journal of Applied Positive Psychology. This research is what brought me to 365 Project in the first place! If anyone is interested in reading the full article (note: it is not exactly an exciting read, as it had to be written in the academic style), you can see it online here https://www.nationalwellbeingservice.org/volumes/volume-8-2024/volume-8-article-6/