Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 552
Feeling prickly
Took an 'unauthorised' pause during my run to snap these teasels. Fiddled with the colour a bit afterwards.
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
552
photos
35
followers
28
following
151% complete
View this month »
545
546
547
548
549
550
551
552
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
5th July 2024 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plants
,
teasels
Diana
ace
Amazing detail and colour.
July 5th, 2024
katy
ace
Nice detail invite and I love the strong colors you ended up with
July 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close