Caught in the act! by lizgooster
Caught in the act!

The rose garden at Anglesey Abbey seemed to be a popular spot for mating ladybirds this weekend! 🐞
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
Liz Gooster
