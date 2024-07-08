Previous
A rose by any other name by lizgooster
A rose by any other name

We were very lucky in visiting Anglesey Abbey's rose garden at a quiet time. Ellie's middle name is Rose so she was quick to claim it as 'her' garden and try out the different smells. There were some lovely ones!
Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Wakely ace
Beautifully taken with those gorgeous lashes.
July 11th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a precious moment you captured here.
July 11th, 2024  
