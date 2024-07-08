Sign up
Previous
Photo 554
A rose by any other name
We were very lucky in visiting Anglesey Abbey's rose garden at a quiet time. Ellie's middle name is Rose so she was quick to claim it as 'her' garden and try out the different smells. There were some lovely ones!
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
2
1
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
554
photos
35
followers
28
following
151% complete
View this month »
547
548
549
550
551
552
553
554
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
7th July 2024 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
rose
,
ellie
,
anglesey abbey
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautifully taken with those gorgeous lashes.
July 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a precious moment you captured here.
July 11th, 2024
