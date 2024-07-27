Sign up
Party time
We had a pirate-themed party for Ellie’s birthday. The weather was very kind so we were able to have it in the garden. We had a magician who was brilliant and helped make it a great success.
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
27th July 2024 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birthday
,
party
,
ellie
,
pirates
,
dean
Susan Wakely
ace
Pirates, magician and sunshine sounds a perfect party.
July 28th, 2024
katy
ace
Fantastic photo of her blowing out her candles. It sounds like it was a glorious day.
July 28th, 2024
