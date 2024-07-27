Previous
Party time by lizgooster
Photo 567

Party time

We had a pirate-themed party for Ellie’s birthday. The weather was very kind so we were able to have it in the garden. We had a magician who was brilliant and helped make it a great success.
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
155% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Pirates, magician and sunshine sounds a perfect party.
July 28th, 2024  
katy ace
Fantastic photo of her blowing out her candles. It sounds like it was a glorious day.
July 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise