Previous
Berry colourful by lizgooster
Photo 569

Berry colourful

One thing I've noticed since starting this project is that the seasons aren't as straightforward as I'd previously thought. These berries have the look of autumn about them, but here they are, bright and heavy, in the midst of summer!
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
155% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Very pretty berries. What type are they?
July 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
It looks fabulous, reminds me of Christmas. Such a gorgeous capture and colours.
July 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise