Previous
Photo 569
Berry colourful
One thing I've noticed since starting this project is that the seasons aren't as straightforward as I'd previously thought. These berries have the look of autumn about them, but here they are, bright and heavy, in the midst of summer!
28th July 2024
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
tree
,
berries
Dorothy
ace
Very pretty berries. What type are they?
July 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
It looks fabulous, reminds me of Christmas. Such a gorgeous capture and colours.
July 29th, 2024
