Previous
Next
Photo 570
Gorgeous girls
A lovely London day out with Ellie and my sister. This was taken on the cable cars over the River Thames at Docklands/North Greenwich.
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
2
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
portrait
,
london
,
ellie
,
carolyn
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely capture.
July 31st, 2024
katy
ace
I love this in black-and-white! You can definitely tell they are both related to you
July 31st, 2024
