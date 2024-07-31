Sign up
Previous
Photo 571
Buzzing around
Not quite sure what this is - possibly an alium? But it's a pretty colour and a magnet for wasps.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
3
1
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
564
565
566
567
568
569
570
571
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
31st July 2024 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
insects
,
wasp
JackieR
ace
I think it's an echinops
July 31st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great plant and bee action.
July 31st, 2024
katy
ace
Whatever it is, it’s beautiful, and you have taken a fabulously, detailed photo of it and the bee
July 31st, 2024
