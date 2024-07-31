Previous
Buzzing around by lizgooster
Photo 571

Buzzing around

Not quite sure what this is - possibly an alium? But it's a pretty colour and a magnet for wasps.
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
156% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
I think it's an echinops
July 31st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great plant and bee action.
July 31st, 2024  
katy ace
Whatever it is, it’s beautiful, and you have taken a fabulously, detailed photo of it and the bee
July 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise