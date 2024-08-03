Previous
Hopping mad? by lizgooster
Hopping mad?

This prehistoric-looking grasshopper landed on our bike cover and was very reluctant to get off!
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Diana ace
It does look like a weirdo, great close up.
August 3rd, 2024  
Dave ace
Wonderful close-up
August 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I wouldn’t argue. A fine specimen.
August 3rd, 2024  
