Photo 575
Hopping mad?
This prehistoric-looking grasshopper landed on our bike cover and was very reluctant to get off!
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
3
1
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
insect
,
grasshopper
Diana
ace
It does look like a weirdo, great close up.
August 3rd, 2024
Dave
ace
Wonderful close-up
August 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I wouldn’t argue. A fine specimen.
August 3rd, 2024
