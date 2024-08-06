Sign up
Photo 580
Dreaming spire
Not in Cambridge for a change - this very shiny, very modern spire is next to the O2 stadium in London's Docklands. It was a very hot day with a cloudless blue sky, which I thought made a great backdrop for this striking piece of architecture.
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
london
,
docklands
,
the o2
