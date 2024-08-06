Previous
Dreaming spire by lizgooster
Photo 580

Dreaming spire

Not in Cambridge for a change - this very shiny, very modern spire is next to the O2 stadium in London's Docklands. It was a very hot day with a cloudless blue sky, which I thought made a great backdrop for this striking piece of architecture.
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
158% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise