The joy of flying by lizgooster
Photo 583

The joy of flying

Ellie tried out a two day aerial gymnastics club and totally loved it. They put on a half hour showcase at the end of it and I just loved seeing how much joy it brought her.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
JackieR ace
such a joyful portrait
August 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What fun for one happy little girl.
August 7th, 2024  
