Photo 583
The joy of flying
Ellie tried out a two day aerial gymnastics club and totally loved it. They put on a half hour showcase at the end of it and I just loved seeing how much joy it brought her.
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
7th August 2024 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ellie
,
gymnastics
JackieR
ace
such a joyful portrait
August 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
What fun for one happy little girl.
August 7th, 2024
