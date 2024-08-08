Previous
Stitched up by lizgooster
We’re going on holiday today and while we’re away our kitchen and hall floors will be done. The floor fitter came round to do some prep work and we ended up with a bit of a Frankenstein effect! Apparently the process is indeed called ‘stitching’.
Liz Gooster

I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter
Diana
A fabulous capture and great title, it does look rather odd but the colours are fantastic. Wishing you a great holiday.
August 8th, 2024  
