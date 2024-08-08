Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 584
Stitched up
We’re going on holiday today and while we’re away our kitchen and hall floors will be done. The floor fitter came round to do some prep work and we ended up with a bit of a Frankenstein effect! Apparently the process is indeed called ‘stitching’.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
584
photos
36
followers
28
following
160% complete
View this month »
577
578
579
580
581
582
583
584
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
8th August 2024 6:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
floor
,
renovation
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture and great title, it does look rather odd but the colours are fantastic. Wishing you a great holiday.
August 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close