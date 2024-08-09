Sign up
Photo 587
Petronas Towers
We arrived in Kuala Lumpur for our Malaysia/Borneo adventure on a Friday night. Extremely happy to find we’re staying just a few blocks from the famous Petronas Towers.
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Views
0
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
9th August 2024 9:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
malaysia
,
towers”
,
“kuala
,
lumpur”
,
“petronas
