Previous
Photo 590
Tripping the light fandango
Very lucky on our last night in KL to catch a wonderful sound and light show at the fountains next to the shopping mall at Petronas Towers. Spent some magical moments watching the show.
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
590
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
12th August 2024 8:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lights
,
malaysia
,
“kuala
,
lumpur”
Dorothy
ace
Looks like a wonderful water display.
August 13th, 2024
