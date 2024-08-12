Tripping the light fandango

Previous
Photo 590

Very lucky on our last night in KL to catch a wonderful sound and light show at the fountains next to the shopping mall at Petronas Towers. Spent some magical moments watching the show.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Dorothy ace
Looks like a wonderful water display.
August 13th, 2024  
