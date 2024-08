Turtle time

We had a fabulous night viewing of a mother green turtle laying her eggs (63!) in a nest on the beach and then using her flippers to cover them in sand. The eggs take about 40-60 days to hatch but because this is a conservation centre the rangers dig up the eggs and bury them in a hatchery close by where they are safe from predators. When the hatchlings emerge they are released back into the sea and we got to see this too. An incredibly special night. 🐢