Photo 601
Musical Malaysia
Having had a quick crash course in some traditional Malaysian percussion instruments when we were treated to a performance next to the Kinabatan River in the rainforest, Ellie was keen to try her skills in the lobby of our hotel back in Sandakan!
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
21st August 2024 8:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
music
,
ellie
,
instruments
,
borneo
Diana
ace
She seems to be tickled pink by the sound she is creating ;-)
August 23rd, 2024
