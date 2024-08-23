Previous
Musical Malaysia by lizgooster
Photo 601

Musical Malaysia

Having had a quick crash course in some traditional Malaysian percussion instruments when we were treated to a performance next to the Kinabatan River in the rainforest, Ellie was keen to try her skills in the lobby of our hotel back in Sandakan!
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
Photo Details

Diana ace
She seems to be tickled pink by the sound she is creating ;-)
August 23rd, 2024  
