Dahlia day

The dahlias are in bloom at Anglesey Abbey. They have over 60 varieties on display! They’re not all in flower at once but we saw some wonderful ones this afternoon, including this gorgeous multicoloured one.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Liz Gooster

Diana
Fabulous frame filler, gorgeous detail and colour.
August 26th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
So lovely.
August 26th, 2024  
