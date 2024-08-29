Any time is scone time!

I love the Orchard Tea Rooms, a Cambridge institution that serves famous scones in an orchard just behind the river as it flows through Grantchester Meadows. Deckchairs and tables are scattered around beneath the trees and it's such an idyllic setting. Oh, and the scones are usually delicious! However, I often resist going because the queues are so off-putting. I took a gamble of going not long after it opened on a mid-week, late summer morning and it paid off. I was served and established in my shady spot for a bit of al fresco work wit my laptop before I knew it!