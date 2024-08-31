Previous
Station from the past by lizgooster
Station from the past

The tearoom from the outside! Such a sweet and quirky place, glad we ventured out to find it (with a bit of an adventure on the way when we took a wrong turn, couldn’t get off the road for quite a few miles and almost ran out of charge in the car!).
