Previous
Photo 610
Station from the past
The tearoom from the outside! Such a sweet and quirky place, glad we ventured out to find it (with a bit of an adventure on the way when we took a wrong turn, couldn’t get off the road for quite a few miles and almost ran out of charge in the car!).
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
603
604
605
606
607
608
609
610
Tags
station
,
“carriages
,
tearoom”
,
“fen
,
drayton”
