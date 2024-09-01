Previous
Brighton days by lizgooster
Brighton days

I took Ellie down to Brighton for a brief trip before the new school term kicks off. For some reason. she got a bit obsessed with the old pier, which burnt down in a fire, in rather mysterious circumstances. I thought this sailboat added a spot of colour. In this shot the sail overlaps the pier, which is a bit disappointing, but I liked having the sun breaking through the clouds at the top of the image. I think I'll post another I took from a slightly different angle, which has no sail/pier crossover but doesn't have the sun - I'd love to hear which people prefer.
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Liz Gooster

Susan Wakely ace
I like the pop of colour and such an iconic pier.
September 3rd, 2024  
