Market town

On the last day of the school holidays Ellie and I did something I've wanted to do for years, climb up to the top of the belltower in St Mary's in central Cambridge. It was built in the 13th century and was the original site of the university, with dons travelling over from Oxford for lectures and debates in the building. I believe it's still the official church of the university.The views from the open air platform at the top were captivating. We had some dramatic skies too.