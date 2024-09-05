Previous
Back to school 2024
Back to school 2024

A new school year dawns for Ellie, as she moves up into Year 2. I can hardly believe my little baby is such a grown-up schoolgirl!
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter
Susan Wakely ace
Loving the turned up collar.
September 5th, 2024  
