Hollyhock by lizgooster
Photo 616

Hollyhock

Our local soil and other conditions must be very good for hollyhocks as there are a lot growing in the neighbourhood, some to impressive heights. It was the colour of this one though that made me want to take its picture.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
Liz Gooster
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
September 9th, 2024  
