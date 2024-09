Old is gold

On Brighton Pier with Ellie, she persuaded me onto the terrifying 'Crazy Mouse' roller coaster perched right onto the end of the pier. Not once, not twice, but three times. She loved it; I endured it and felt proud of myself for surviving it. My favourite is the traditional - and tame! - carousel. So we went for a couple of twirls to balance out the white-knuckle ride.