Photo 618
Balancing gull
I was intrigued to watch this young gull settle on this lamp on the pier at dusk.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
bird
seagull
pier
brighton
