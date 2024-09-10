Sign up
Photo 618
Opening up
This is the rose tree out by my front gate. I'm fascinated by watching its resilience through the natural cycles and seasons
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
2
1
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
618
photos
36
followers
28
following
169% complete
611
612
613
614
615
616
617
618
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
flowers
,
trees
,
rose
Diana
ace
Such a gorgeos triptych, beautiful tose and colour.
September 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
What a lovely colour. Flowering in spite of the weather.
September 10th, 2024
