Opening up by lizgooster
Photo 618

Opening up

This is the rose tree out by my front gate. I'm fascinated by watching its resilience through the natural cycles and seasons
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Diana ace
Such a gorgeos triptych, beautiful tose and colour.
September 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What a lovely colour. Flowering in spite of the weather.
September 10th, 2024  
