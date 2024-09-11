Sign up
Previous
Photo 620
September evening in Bath
I am delighted to be in the gorgeous city of Bath this evening. Lovely memories here and wonderful sunlight for a little wander. This is a view of the famous Pulteney Bridge.
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
1
1
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
620
photos
36
followers
28
following
169% complete
613
614
615
616
617
618
619
620
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
11th September 2024 6:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bath
,
bridge”
,
“pulteney
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous capture and evening with great shapes on the water.
September 11th, 2024
