September evening in Bath by lizgooster
Photo 620

September evening in Bath

I am delighted to be in the gorgeous city of Bath this evening. Lovely memories here and wonderful sunlight for a little wander. This is a view of the famous Pulteney Bridge.
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous capture and evening with great shapes on the water.
September 11th, 2024  
