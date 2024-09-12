Previous
Shades of Bridgerton

An imposing venue for my positive vision day today! A wonderful hotel on the outskirts of Bath with wonderful views of the rolling hills beyond. A fabulous day.
Liz Gooster

moni kozi
Such a nice building. Very elegant shapes. It makes me feel like drawing.
September 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful building, lovely tones too.
September 12th, 2024  
