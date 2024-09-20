Previous
Dahlias galore by lizgooster
Photo 630

Dahlias galore

Such pretty late summer/early autumn flowers. Anglesey Abbey always has an amazing display of them. I also remember my grandad used to grow them in his allotment!
20th September 2024 20th Sep 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely collage
September 24th, 2024  
