Waving in the wind by lizgooster
Photo 631

Waving in the wind

There are lots of anemones in my neighbourhood and they are in full flower at the moment. I am enjoying their delicate purple hues and these ones were wafting in the breeze so they drew my eye.
21st September 2024

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter
