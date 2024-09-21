Sign up
Photo 631
Waving in the wind
There are lots of anemones in my neighbourhood and they are in full flower at the moment. I am enjoying their delicate purple hues and these ones were wafting in the breeze so they drew my eye.
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
634
photos
36
followers
28
following
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
anemones
