Shades of green by lizgooster
Photo 632

Shades of green

I'm often very drawn to this mossy post at the end of our road. Today I went over to touch its velvety texture and then I took this picture.
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
