More raindrops on leaves by lizgooster
Photo 643

More raindrops on leaves

This time the water droplets are gathered on the leaves of a smoke tree 🍂💧
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of the raindrops
October 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
wonderful capture and clarity.
October 4th, 2024  
