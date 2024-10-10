Previous
Lagos by night #2 by lizgooster
Lagos by night #2

We actually managed to leave the hotel last night! We ate dinner on the waterside on Victoria Island. It was great to get a different view for a few hours.
Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
Elisa Smith ace
Love the reflections.
October 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful night shot and light reflections.
October 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely night lights and reflections.
October 10th, 2024  
