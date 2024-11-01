Previous
Make mine a glass of red by lizgooster
Photo 672

Make mine a glass of red

One of my lovely school friends came all the way to Cambridge from London to babysit Ellie so Dean and I could go out for dinner together. We enjoyed a glass of red wine and I had another little play with my app.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
184% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise