Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 673
Still life with boot and leaves
Our drive is strewn with fallen leaves at the moment. I kicked my boots off when I got home after dinner last night and it was only this morning I noticed the heel of one has skewered a couple of them!
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
673
photos
38
followers
28
following
184% complete
View this month »
666
667
668
669
670
671
672
673
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
boots
,
heels
,
“still
,
life”
Susan Wakely
ace
Skewered to perfection. A great pair of boots. I wish that I could wear heels.
November 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close