Still life with boot and leaves by lizgooster
Still life with boot and leaves

Our drive is strewn with fallen leaves at the moment. I kicked my boots off when I got home after dinner last night and it was only this morning I noticed the heel of one has skewered a couple of them!
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Wakely
Skewered to perfection. A great pair of boots. I wish that I could wear heels.
November 2nd, 2024  
